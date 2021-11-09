Linn County motorcyclist dies from injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday evening November 8th, 2021, Linn County Deputies, Palo Fire, Hiawatha Fire, Hiawatha Ambulance, and Lifeguard responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3900 block of Lewis Bottoms Rd. It is now reported that the man involved in the accident has died.

Deputies discovered that a Blue 2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycle being operated by Randy Deaton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was Southbound in the 3900 block of Lewis Bottoms Rd. when the driver lost control and left the roadway, striking a mailbox and coming to rest in the West ditch. Mr. Deaton was treated by medics at the scene and transported to an area hospital by Lifeguard Air Ambulance.

On November 9th, 2021, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Deaton had died as a result of his injuries.

