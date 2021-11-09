Law enforcement investigate after body found in Wapsi River near Quasqueton

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said a fisherman found a body from the Wapsipinicon River near Quasqueton Tuesday morning.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement say there is no reason to believe foul play is involved in this case.

The incident remains under investigation.

