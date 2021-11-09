Show You Care
Iowa QB Alex Padilla preparing for 1st start against Gophers

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla got his first opportunity to play meaningful snaps for Iowa and did enough to impress coach Kirk Ferentz. Now he’s days away from what probably will be his first start in place of the injured Spencer Petras.

The sophomore is listed No. 1 on the depth chart for Saturday’s home game against Minnesota and he’s been working with Iowa’s No. 1 offensive unit all week.

Padilla led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back touchdowns in a 17-12 win over Northwestern last week and passed for 172 yards.

Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
