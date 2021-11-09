Infrastructure bill brings Iowa millions for roads, bridges and broadband

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden is touting the passage of the first half of his build-back better agenda. The bill is waiting for his signature after the House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal on Friday night.

The bill will pour billions of dollars into projects in states across the country, including Iowa. The bill gives Iowa $3.4 billion to repair highways, $482 million to repair bridges, $638 Million to improve water infrastructure, $300 million for public transportation,$120 million to upgrade airports and at least $100 million to expand broadband in the state.

Mike Becker, who is the general manager of East Buchanan Telephone Coop, said he plans to hopefully apply for those funds once they are dispersed to the state. He said his company received funding through the last CARES Act, which Democrats passed, to increase broadband access in rural Iowa earlier this year.

Lisa Kremer, who is the executive director at the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission, said high-speed internet has become a necessity for towns to continue growing. She said rural parts of the county need the ability to offer fast internet speeds to attract business.

“If a community or an area can’t provide that, that kinda sets them back,” Kremer said.

This bill also gives $15 million to Iowa to prevent Cyberattacks. Only two members of Iowa’s congressional delegation, Rep. Cindy Axne and Sen. Chuck Grassley, voted for the bill. Biden is still facing challenges to keep his own party in line to pass the second half of his agenda, a $1.75 trillion spending plan through both chambers of Congress.

