Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.(Source: Aldrin Space Institute at Fla. Tech/Heinz/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is unveiling a Martian-grown ketchup.

The company said it has made its first “Marz Edition” ketchup with tomatoes produced on Earth but in Mars-like conditions.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked on it for nine months at the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology.

They grew the tomatoes in a controlled environment with soil, temperature and water conditions similar to Mars.

The experiment, which has been two years in the making, shows the possibility of long-term food production on Mars.

The research team and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino will be the first to taste the final product on Wednesday.

You can watch the moment on Heinz’s social media channels.

The “Martian” ketchup will not be available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
This image released by Netflix shows promotional art for the upcoming "Tiger King 2" premiering...
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving