Alliant Energy lays off 16 employees in Iowa following “Organizational Redesign”

Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy has laid off 16 employees in the state of Iowa due to changes in the organization of the company’s structure.

Alliant Energy’s External Communications Manager, Cindy Tomlinson, stated that “As part of our commitment to our customers, we continuously seek opportunities to improve how we do business, more efficiently, in order to reduce overall costs. In other words, we consistently evaluate, redesign and transform how we do business to better serve our customers and communities. As we go through our organizational redesign process, we lead with our values to Care for Others and Do the Right Thing. As organizational designs are finalized, additional opportunities are explored for every potentially impacted employee. When an employee is not placed in another job with Alliant Energy due to a reorganization, they receive a severance package which includes severance pay, COBRA, and job placement support...”

