Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s over the weekend.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash happened at around noon on Saturday, northwest of Lamont.

Officials said one UTV was heading eastbound on 115th when the operator slowed ahead of the intersection with Victor Avenue. Another UTV following behind the first UTV was unable to see the slowing vehicle due to gravel dust. That’s when officials say the second UTV collided with the rear of the first UTV.

There were reportedly five people on the two vehicles. Officials said at least one person was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second UTV, 29-year-old Corbin Dehning, of Ossian, was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

The second UTV crash happened at 6 p.m. on Saturday near 110th Street and Deacon Avenue, southeast of Fairbank. Officials said 58-year-old Richard King, of Waterloo, was heading northbound on Deacon Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn west on 110th. Officials said the vehicle rolled.

The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Christopher Allen Weber, of Waterloo, was a passenger. Weber was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. King was reportedly uninjured in the crash, and was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.

The third UTV crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday near 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Boulevard, southeast of Winthrop.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl was operating the UTV when she lost control, rolling over into the ditch. The girl was reportedly pinned underneath the vehicle.

A juvenile passenger was uninjured in the crash. The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

