Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with...
It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.(Gray Media)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting
Willard Miller
Suspect in Fairfield teacher murder case requests bond
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
This image released by Netflix shows promotional art for the upcoming "Tiger King 2" premiering...
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
High court seems skeptical of Texas death row inmate’s prayer demand
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving