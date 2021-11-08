Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Wife killed, husband wounded in Iowa shooting

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in rural western Iowa say a shooting involving a married couple that stemmed from a domestic disturbance left a woman dead and her husband wounded.

Investigators say the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in Pottawattamie County just east of Council Bluffs. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said in a news release that deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the home for reports of a disturbance and arrived to find 86-year-old Harvey Rankin suffering from a gunshot wound and his 83-year-old wife, Bonnie Rankin, dead inside the home.

Harvey Rankin was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, with critical injuries. Investigators have not yet given details of what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death
Vaccine clinic.
Local pharmacist notes increase in people starting COVID-19 vaccination after mandate
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) celebrates with linebacker Seth Benson (44), defensive back...
No. 19 Iowa changes quarterbacks, beats Northwestern 17-12
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Ken Cavanaugh died of a heart attack, but not before pulling his school bus full of children...
Iowa community remembers heroic fire chief, bus driver at funeral service

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Gladbrook Man sentenced to federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms
Two people were injured, and a 12-year-old girl died, in three separate crashes involving UTV’s...
Two injured, one dead in three separate Buchanan County UTV crashes
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former US Rep. Neal Smith