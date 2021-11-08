Show You Care
Police unable to press felony charges after stray bullet hit Iowa City driver

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On the evening of October 17, Gabe Heefner was driving through Iowa City.

At the same time, according to Iowa City Police, another man was hunting in his backyard.

“Phil Olson was shooting at a squirrel from his home which is adjacent to Highway 6,” said ICPD Public Information Officer Lee Hermiston.

Olson told police that he was using a .22 caliber air rifle.

“He missed. Shortly thereafter we responded to a car crash,” said Hermiston.

That car crash was near the intersection of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street. Officers found Gabe Heefner, with a wound in his temple that they described as a, “small caliber projectile.”

Officials say Olson came into the Iowa City Police department after being made aware of the crash to tell police.

“Based on what we found and what Mr. Olson told us, we have concluded on charges in this case,” said Hermiston.

Olson was charged with several misdemeanors including shooting a rifle over a highway, and hunting without a license.

Heefner’s family, along with the Iowa City Police and the Johnson County Attorney want how Iowa classifies a “dangerous weapon” changed.

Right now, under state code 702.7, air rifles, like the one Olson used, are not listed as a dangerous weapon, therefore at most he’ll have to pay about $400 in fines.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

