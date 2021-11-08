Show You Care
Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting over the weekend that critically wounded a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the shooting happened late Sunday morning, when officers were called to an area in the Evelyn Davis Park neighborhood.

Arriving officers found someone performing CPR on the wounded teen, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the teen’s name or announced any arrests in the shooting.

The shooting followed news of another teen being critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in Fort Dodge, which is about 68 miles northwest of Des Moines.

