One last milder day, cold and windy weather later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the warmest of the next 9 days and probably the clearest as well. Enjoy some mid-60s this afternoon with a light northwest wind. A cold front will knock the temperatures down a bit going into tomorrow as clouds build. We’re still expecting the next stronger cold front to come through here Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night which will bring the rain chances up as well. This front will cause gusty wind both Thursday and Friday and we’ll probably be cold enough for some flurries on Friday. No accumulation is expected at this time. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.