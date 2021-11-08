Meth Dealer who possessed multiple firearms sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 33-year-old Todd Frtiz Groom was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on Friday. Groom pleaded guilty to possessing two firearms and buying over a pound of methamphetamine back in May 2021.

Information from Groom’s guilty plea and sentencing hearings showed that on September 24, 2020, deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for stolen property at a residence in Clermont, Iowa. After discovering that there were drugs in the house, the deputies obtained and executed a second search warrant for drugs and drug-related items. They found two firearms in a backpack with other items belonging to Groom.

Groom was previously convicted of four felony offenses and was a methamphetamine user. Groom later admitted to a deputy that, a couple of weeks before the search, he had bought 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine for redistribution and that one of the subjects he dealt with was involved with a drug cartel.

Groom was sentenced to 86 months imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.