WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was shot Monday morning near a Waterloo Elementary School.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in the 300 block of French Street near Highland Elementary.

Police saod one person was wounded in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Police say there was never any danger to the school, but they have not found the shooter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.