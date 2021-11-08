Show You Care
Linn County Public Health names new deputy director

(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health has named Eric Bradley as its new Deputy Director.

In a news release, LCPH said Bradley has nearly 25 years of experience in public health. He is currently the Environmental Health Manager at the Scott County Health Department, a position he has held for six years.

“Eric brings with him comprehensive public health knowledge and experience essential to strengthen and enhance capacity of LCPH,” Heath Director Pramod Dwivedi said.

Bradley is expected to begin the role on Nov. 22.

