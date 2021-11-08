Latvian RoughRiders embrace opportunity on and off the ice

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Among all USHL rosters, there are a total of 7 players from Latvia. Three happen to be on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and they all hail from the city of Riga.

“Riga is a big hockey town,” said goaltender Bruno Bruveris. “Our country is all about hockey and when a player gets the opportunity to play somewhere like North America or some kind of pro league, it’s awesome. Everyone supports you and everyone is so proud of you.”

With a population under two million people, Bruveris says Latvia a country where the hockey community is small, so he and now RoughRiders teammate Martins Lavins have grown up skating against each other for years.

“We’ve known each other since the age of five or something. That’s when we started playing hockey together,” said Lavins. “In Latvia, I’d say everyone who plays hockey knows each other.”

Now, they wear the same sweater. To them hockey is a universal language, but they have made adjustments to their game.

“This game is way more faster. Way more physical and the rink is smaller,” explained Lavins.

“It’s tough when you are far, far away from home. It’s mentally tough, but I practice that.” said Bruveris.

After getting off to a 1-4 start to the season, the RoughRiders have won four of their last six games. Both players are skating in their very first U.S. league and say it’s a dream come true; not only for them, but for some of their biggest supporters.

“They’re happy that I get to live my dream. My family - I can’t thank them enough. They’ve helped me out along the way and they’re helping me out now,” said Lavins.

“My mom was so happy. My dad too,” said Bruveris about playing in Cedar Rapids. “I’m very thankful to my parents. They gave me a chance to play hockey. It’s not a cheap sport. It’s expensive to have a kid play hockey, especially a goalie like me,” he added.

The duo is taking in every aspect of of their opportunity, even embracing the American culture off the ice. This fall they attended their very first football game.

“It was an amazing experience. I love watching football, but to watch it live in a stadium, it’s different,” said Bruveris.

“We don’t have football in Latvia, so that was something new to me. Now, I want to go to a baseball game. I don’t understand anything about baseball, but I just want to see what happens on the field,” added Lavins.

The RoughRiders return to action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of home games against the Green Bay Gamblers.

