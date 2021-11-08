Johnson County offers community gift card for the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Think Iowa City is providing local consumers with the opportunity to keep their holiday shopping local and hassle-free with the Shop JoCo digital community gift card.

The gift card can be used at more than 50 different small businesses within the Johnson County community. That includes restaurants, hotels, retail stores, and more.

“The more businesses that participate, you know, the more exciting the gift card becomes to actually purchase,” said Stacey Houseman, Think Iowa City Special Projects Manager.

For a business to be able to participate they must be a locally owned small business, located in Johnson County, and accept MasterCard as a form of payment.

The gift card is accessed via email or text, to make it easy to send to loved ones this holiday season.

Small business owner Ryan Baker from World of Bikes says the continued support from the local community is very encouraging to small businesses.

“They’ve always tried to drive customers into our stores and really support us by spending the money locally,” said Baker.

“I think this year it’s more important than ever to shop local. After the past year and a half, we’ve all had and we’ve seen the support we continue to need the support from the community to shop local,” said Sheila Davisson, owner of Revival in the pedestrian mall.

You can purchase your Shop JoCo community gift card here. There will be no additional fees until after 2021 due to a sponsorship from MidWestOne Bank.

