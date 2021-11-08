Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former US Rep. Neal Smith

FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday May 24, 2008. Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state's longest-serving U.S. House member, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was 101.(Bill Neibergall/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

In a news release, Gov. Reynolds said it’s to honor former Congressman Neal Smith, who died on Nov. 2, at the age of 101.

“Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure,” Gov. Reynolds said. “He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across our nation. Kevin and I join with Iowans to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across Iowa and far beyond our borders.”

Flags will be at half-staff on Wednesday at the State Capitol Building and at all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Reynolds encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to also fly the flag at half-staff on Wednesday as a sign of respect.

