Gladbrook Man sentenced to federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2021, a convicted felon and domestic abuser from Gladbrook Iowa was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

38-year-old Jason Drew received the sentence after a guilty plea in May to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms. At the plea hearing, Drew admitted that he knowingly possessed two revolvers after having been convicted of two crimes punishable by more than one year of imprisonment and after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

On top of the prison sentence, Drew must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

