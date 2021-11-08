Fire officials: 1 killed in weekend house fire in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a woman has died in a house fire in Bettendorf.

Firefighters were called to the home late Saturday night and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say a man was able to escape from the burning home, but a woman was trapped and died in the blaze.

Officials have not yet released the woman’s name. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Bettendorf Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.

