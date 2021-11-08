Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years and found people who vaped were more likely to have an earlier stroke than cigarette smokers.(KARE via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years.

They found stroke victims who vaped had their strokes at a median age of 48 years old.

That’s 11 years younger than the 59-year-old median for cigarette smokers and two years earlier for stroke victims who both smoked and vaped.

Tobacco in any form still comes with massive health risks for users, like cancer.

Cigarette smokers are still many times more likely to experience strokes overall.

It’s unclear what led to the strokes, but they hypothesize it could be the nicotine found in both products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death
Vaccine clinic.
Local pharmacist notes increase in people starting COVID-19 vaccination after mandate
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) celebrates with linebacker Seth Benson (44), defensive back...
No. 19 Iowa changes quarterbacks, beats Northwestern 17-12
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Savory Italian soup.
Savory Italian soup recipe perfect for colder weather

Latest News

Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting
Linn County Public Health names new deputy director
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week
The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the...
7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown