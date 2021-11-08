Des Moines Area Community College offers scholarship to get more nurses in healthcare

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Des Moines Area Community College is offering a scholarship to get more nurses in the healthcare field.

It’s for the Certified Nursing Assistant certification.

The application process opened last week. It’s available to the first 100 students who apply.

It can help cover costs for books, scrubs, tuition, and a background check.

The school created the scholarship based on the high demand of nurses needed everywhere, and to take some financial burden off students.

The certification program itself costs $1,000, something students hope to avoid.

“This grant is part of my nursing, like, it’s part of my nursing prerequisites anyway, to become a CNA,” said Rocci Shields, a DMACC nursing students. “So, the incentive of not having to pay for this part of it just lessens the amount of debt I graduate with, you know, as a nurse.”

The pandemic has strained health care workers across the U.S. the past two years.

According to health care experts, burnout in this career field is higher than ever.

The college has implemented strategies to ensure their students take care of themselves before they take care of others.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.