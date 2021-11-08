Show You Care
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Marcia Lense
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As a strike against Deere & Company continues, the company is urging its production and maintenance employees to take a closer look at what the company is offering.

Members of the United Auto Workers Union turned down two tentative contract agreements and have been on strike for over three weeks. During that time, the company said salaried workers have been keeping things going to meet the needs of its customers.

“Obviously, we’re 77,000 employees around the world and several thousand of those employees from here in the Midwest, and our other facilities, have stepped up and stepped in,” Cory Reed, President of Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, Production and Precision Ag for Deere, said. “Our focus has been on keeping those customers up and running and we’ve had a lot of employees step in and do that.”

After the latest agreement was voted down, Deere said it was their final offer, but when asked about the language of the contract, Reed says they would be willing to take another look if it means getting the contract ratified. He says the goal is to bring everyone back to work.

“Our first priority from here going forward is to make sure that all of our employees know the terms of our offer, and that they have the opportunity to evaluate what that means for them. And our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, union members and supporters held an informational picket Monday outside Deere & Company’s World Headquarters in Moline. Those who turned out say they are still unhappy with the latest contract proposal.

