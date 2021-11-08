Changes are in the air

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a beautiful November weekend, we are starting to notice some changes. More clouds have rolled in along with a cold front passing through the state. Cooler air starts to flow into the state. However, highs in the middle to upper 50s through Wednesday are still above normal. A storm moves out of the Plains Wednesdays bringing windy conditions and a rain chance to the state. By Friday snow showers and flurries are possible. Have a good night!

