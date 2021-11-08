Area school districts battle severe substitute teacher shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -School districts across the state are in need of more substitute teachers. Grant Wood Area Education Agency handles the substitute teacher pool for several districts including Cedar Rapids and Linn-Mar. Two years ago, pre-pandemic, there were 720 subs in that pool. This year, there are 509.

“We’re able to fill about 70% of our substitute vacancies on a daily basis,” Bob Read explained, Associate Superintendent at the Linn-Mar Community School District.

He said teachers are often left to fill in the gaps when a substitute is unavailable.

“Teachers might have to give up their planning time to cover a room,” Read told us.

While they’re compensated hourly to fill in, giving up prep time is not ideal. And the problem, is widespread.

“I think it’s really indicative of the larger teacher shortage that we’re experiencing here in the state right now. There’s just not that same number of students in the educational pipeline,” Read said.

At Clear Creek Amana, 12-15 subs are available to the district each day, but the district has 250 teachers.

“You know if 10% of our faculty are gone that’s 25 people right and we only have 15 subs so we’re going to be short,” Joseph Brown Sr. explained, Interim Superintendent at the Clear Creek Amana Community School District.

The district has started to pay teachers to cover classes during their prep hour. They’ve also increased pay for substitutes to $135 a day, in hopes of attracting more. But all of this, comes at a cost.

“My estimation is that before the end of the school year is up, our district will spend three quarters of a million dollars, $750,000 on subs and that’s a big expense.,” Brown said.

The expense isn’t just financial for districts, but taxing for teachers, who are adding to their workload.

“It’s a strain on our system that keeps continuing and I think it’s here for the long term,” Read said.

Grant Wood AEA told us there are 42 new subs going through the registration process, but even with them added this year, there is still nearly a 20% decrease compared to last school year.

