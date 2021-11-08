Show You Care
5 teens arrested after chase from Omaha into Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five teenagers have been arrested after shots were fired from their car at police during a chase from Omaha, east into Iowa, and back into Omaha.

Omaha police said that the five people arrested early Monday morning was a woman who turned 19 on Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy. One of the juvenile offenders was treated for a minor injury and released. No officers were hurt, police said.

Police said they were called to an area in north Omaha just after midnight by a report of shots being fired and an officer driving an unmarked car saw a vehicle driving erratically.

