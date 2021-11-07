Still warm, somewhat breezy to finish out the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another fairly nice day is expected across the area on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds along with a southerly breeze.

Above normal temperatures are still expected, with highs well into the 60s. Monday features another day in the 60s, before a midweek cooldown arrives with more clouds.

Eventually, this gives way to the chance for rain showers by Wednesday into early Thursday. Some decent rainfall totals are possible during this time, with some spots receiving more than 0.50″ of rain. On the backside of this storm system as much colder air arrives, a scattered rain or snow shower is possible on Friday. Significant accumulation of snow is not expected during this time.

Highs remain below normal for next weekend.

