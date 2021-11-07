Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One more mild day

Look for one last mild November day on Monday before cooler air settles back into across the...
Look for one last mild November day on Monday before cooler air settles back into across the Midwest.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for one last mild November day on Monday before cooler air settles back into across the Midwest. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, light southerly winds, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine mixed with clouds and southerly winds will help us along back into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the area in the afternoon, turning winds out of the north and sending us down into the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for more cloud cover on Tuesday and a return of rain chances by later in the day Wednesday. That rain chance, though small, lasts through Veterans Day and into Friday. Temperatures by early Friday could support a few snowflakes with highs by the end of the week in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

Latest News

Look for one last mild November day on Monday before cooler air settles back into across the...
First Alert Forecast
A bit breezy this afternoon.
Still warm, somewhat breezy to finish out the weekend
A bit breezy this afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
Look for another mild November day on Sunday as highs again look to climb well into the 60s...
Our Mild November Weekend Continues