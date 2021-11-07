One more mild day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for one last mild November day on Monday before cooler air settles back into across the Midwest. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, light southerly winds, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine mixed with clouds and southerly winds will help us along back into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. A weak cold front will move through the area in the afternoon, turning winds out of the north and sending us down into the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for more cloud cover on Tuesday and a return of rain chances by later in the day Wednesday. That rain chance, though small, lasts through Veterans Day and into Friday. Temperatures by early Friday could support a few snowflakes with highs by the end of the week in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.