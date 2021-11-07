Local pharmacist notes increase in people starting COVID-19 vaccination after mandate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite a federal judge putting a hold on the Biden Administration’s vaccine rules, one Jones County pharmacist said he sees more people getting their first dose.

“It’s starting now,” Eric Nightingale, owner of Nightingale Drug, said. “We have a clinic set up next week with a local business.”

The Biden administration’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration rule mandate would potentially make businesses that employ more than 100 people either make their employees get the vaccine or test for COVID-19 regularly.

On Saturday, the fifth court of appeals in New Orleans ruled there are constitutional issues with the vaccine mandate. However, this didn’t indicate whether it would have a nationwide impact or only apply to the states under its jurisdiction.

27 states, including Iowa, have sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for businesses with one hundred or more employees.

Lawyers for the Biden administration have until 5:00 p.m. Monday to respond to the court’s stay of the vaccine mandate.

