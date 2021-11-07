Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local pharmacist notes increase in people starting COVID-19 vaccination after mandate

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite a federal judge putting a hold on the Biden Administration’s vaccine rules, one Jones County pharmacist said he sees more people getting their first dose.

“It’s starting now,” Eric Nightingale, owner of Nightingale Drug, said. “We have a clinic set up next week with a local business.”

The Biden administration’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration rule mandate would potentially make businesses that employ more than 100 people either make their employees get the vaccine or test for COVID-19 regularly.

On Saturday, the fifth court of appeals in New Orleans ruled there are constitutional issues with the vaccine mandate. However, this didn’t indicate whether it would have a nationwide impact or only apply to the states under its jurisdiction.

27 states, including Iowa, have sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for businesses with one hundred or more employees.

Lawyers for the Biden administration have until 5:00 p.m. Monday to respond to the court’s stay of the vaccine mandate.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

Latest News

Volunteers plant a tree in Springville on Saturday, August 6, 2021.
City of Springville plants new trees after derecho
Springville trees.
Springville working toward replacing derecho-damaged trees
Vaccine clinic.
Local pharmacist claims uptick in people seeking first COVID-19 doses
As of this week, children ages 5 to 11 are also eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
About 100 children among first ages 5 to 11 to get COVID-19 vaccine in Dubuque County