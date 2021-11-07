Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs from Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron,...
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) runs from Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, left, after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 30-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Running back Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones  improved to 6-3, 4-2 Big 12 and earned their third straight win over the Longhorns.

Iowa State also became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for Iowa State, totaling 96 yards. Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 72 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns’ worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010. Iowa State became bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man fired air rifle at squirrel in case of crash victim found with gunshot wound
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead
Corn drying before harvest
Man dies after farm accident in Fayette County