Coe wins regular season home finale against Buena Vista

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team rallied from behind to pull off a 31-28 victory over Buena Vista on Saturday afternoon in their regular season home finale.

Buena Vista was able to get out to 14-0 lead, but the Kohawks scored 17 points in the second quarter. Coe would trail at half, but put up another 14 in the third to take their first lead of the game.

Junior quarterback Nick Casey had a career day going 27-of-44 while racking up 354-yards and four touchdowns. He also led Coe in rushing with 58 yards.

Coe will take their four-game winning streak on the road next week. The Kohawks will travel to Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, November 13. Kickoff is set for 1 P.M.

