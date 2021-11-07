City of Springville plants new trees after derecho

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Springville replaced 60 trees that were damaged by the derecho on Saturday.

Through a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever, the city worked with dozens of volunteers to put the trees up in a number of city parks. The parks and recreation department said the city lost about 200 trees due to the derecho. That was about one to two trees per household according to the city.

Those with Trees Forever said it was important to get so many people from a younger generation out to help plant.

“It was amazing the number of volunteers we had,” Nick McGrath, Trees Forever’s disaster relief coordinator, said. “I’m not going to be around when these trees are fully mature. We need to continue to plant trees and engage our younger folks.”

