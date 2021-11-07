Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

City of Springville plants new trees after derecho

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Springville replaced 60 trees that were damaged by the derecho on Saturday.

Through a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever, the city worked with dozens of volunteers to put the trees up in a number of city parks. The parks and recreation department said the city lost about 200 trees due to the derecho. That was about one to two trees per household according to the city.

Those with Trees Forever said it was important to get so many people from a younger generation out to help plant.

“It was amazing the number of volunteers we had,” Nick McGrath, Trees Forever’s disaster relief coordinator, said. “I’m not going to be around when these trees are fully mature. We need to continue to plant trees and engage our younger folks.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

Latest News

Vaccine clinic.
Local pharmacist notes increase in people starting COVID-19 vaccination after mandate
Springville trees.
Springville working toward replacing derecho-damaged trees
Vaccine clinic.
Local pharmacist claims uptick in people seeking first COVID-19 doses
As of this week, children ages 5 to 11 are also eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
About 100 children among first ages 5 to 11 to get COVID-19 vaccine in Dubuque County