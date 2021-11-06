Show You Care
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged

Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
By the Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.

KCCI-TV reports that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle of Des Moines is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon.

The shooting on Oct. 5 followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk. An officer reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

