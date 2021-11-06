Show You Care
Waterloo Tyson plant resumes operations after bomb threat called in

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a worker leaves the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Workers at Tyson Fresh Meats had to evacuate Saturday morning after a bomb threat.

Police responded after 6:00 AM to the plant at 501 N. Elk Run Road.

Company officials say police searched the plant, and gave the all clear. Operations then resumed as normal.

Tyson released the following statement to TV9:

“Earlier today, we investigated an alleged bomb threat at our Waterloo, Iowa facility. The safety of our team members is always our top priority, and we take these threats very seriously. All team members were immediately evacuated as a precaution. We want to thank the Waterloo Police Department for their quick response.”

