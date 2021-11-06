WATCH: Friday Night Lights Week 11
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Catch all of the action from the Week 11 state quarterfinal games in Friday Night Lights Endzone! Includes features on Williamsburg’s Jake Weber and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter, plus highlights from:
- Sigourney vs. Dike-New Hartford
- MFL MarMac vs. Dyersville Beckman
- Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Webster City
- East Buchanan vs. Wapsie Valley
- Waukon vs. North Fayette Valley
- West Delaware vs. Solon
- Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Ankeny
- Winterset vs. Decorah
