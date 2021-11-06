WATCH: Friday Night Lights Week 11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Catch all of the action from the Week 11 state quarterfinal games in Friday Night Lights Endzone! Includes features on Williamsburg’s Jake Weber and Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter, plus highlights from:

Sigourney vs. Dike-New Hartford

MFL MarMac vs. Dyersville Beckman

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Webster City

East Buchanan vs. Wapsie Valley

Waukon vs. North Fayette Valley

West Delaware vs. Solon

Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Ankeny

Winterset vs. Decorah

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.