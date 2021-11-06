Show You Care
Temperatures warm on sunshine, southerly winds

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A really nice weekend kicks off with a lot of sunshine and above-normal temperatures.

Saturday’s highs surge into the 60s across the area, with some breezy southerly winds at times. A few more clouds develop tonight into Sunday, but temperatures remain warm in the 60s again to wrap up the weekend.

Toward the middle of the week, temperatures turn cooler and a chance of rain redevelops on Wednesday into Thursday with a storm system. On the backside of this, a mix of rain or snow is possible on Friday. Right now, it doesn’t look like this storm will be a source of significant snow accumulation, but it could be the first flakes of the season for some.

Temperatures toward next weekend turn colder again with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

