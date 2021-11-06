Savory Italian soup recipe perfect for colder weather
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With chilly weather coming, it’s time to break out some warm comfort food. Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for a savory Italian meal in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.
Italian Sausage, Kale and 5 Cheese Tortellini SoupMakes 6–8 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 (20-ounce package) Giovanni Rana 5 Cheese Tortellini
- 1 pound Italian sausage
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1½ cup chopped white onion
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 2 cups Giovanni Rana Marinara sauce
- 2 cups diced tomato or 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 9 cups low sodium beef broth
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 4 cups precut kale, chopped (thick ribs removed)
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (optional)
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a non-sticking large soup pot over medium-high heat. Crumble the Italian sausage into the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring and breaking the sausage. Add onions, carrots, and sauté for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and sauté one more minute.
- Stir in the marinara sauce, tomatoes, beef broth, and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add the 5 Cheese Tortellini and kale. Stir and cook for 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve warm with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese if desired.
Note: as the soup rests, the Tortellini will absorb more broth so you can add more broth or water to thin if desired.
