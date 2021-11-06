Savory Italian soup recipe perfect for colder weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With chilly weather coming, it’s time to break out some warm comfort food. Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for a savory Italian meal in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Italian Sausage, Kale and 5 Cheese Tortellini SoupMakes 6–8 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 (20-ounce package) Giovanni Rana 5 Cheese Tortellini

1 pound Italian sausage

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1½ cup chopped white onion

1 cup chopped carrots

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 cups Giovanni Rana Marinara sauce

2 cups diced tomato or 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

9 cups low sodium beef broth

2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chopped

4 cups precut kale, chopped (thick ribs removed)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (optional)

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a non-sticking large soup pot over medium-high heat. Crumble the Italian sausage into the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring and breaking the sausage. Add onions, carrots, and sauté for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and sauté one more minute.

Stir in the marinara sauce, tomatoes, beef broth, and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add the 5 Cheese Tortellini and kale. Stir and cook for 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve warm with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese if desired.

Note: as the soup rests, the Tortellini will absorb more broth so you can add more broth or water to thin if desired.

