Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Savory Italian soup recipe perfect for colder weather

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With chilly weather coming, it’s time to break out some warm comfort food. Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for a savory Italian meal in this week’s Fareway cooking segment.

Italian Sausage, Kale and 5 Cheese Tortellini SoupMakes 6–8 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (20-ounce package) Giovanni Rana 5 Cheese Tortellini
  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1½ cup chopped white onion
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 cups Giovanni Rana Marinara sauce
  • 2 cups diced tomato or 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 9 cups low sodium beef broth
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chopped
  • 4 cups precut kale, chopped (thick ribs removed)
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (optional)

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a non-sticking large soup pot over medium-high heat. Crumble the Italian sausage into the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring and breaking the sausage. Add onions, carrots, and sauté for 3-4 minutes stirring occasionally. Add minced garlic and sauté one more minute.
  • Stir in the marinara sauce, tomatoes, beef broth, and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Add the 5 Cheese Tortellini and kale. Stir and cook for 4 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve warm with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese if desired.

Note: as the soup rests, the Tortellini will absorb more broth so you can add more broth or water to thin if desired.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man fired air rifle at squirrel in case of crash victim found with gunshot wound
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead
Corn drying before harvest
Man dies after farm accident in Fayette County

Latest News

Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged
Savory Italian soup.
Savory Italian soup recipe perfect for colder weather
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead
Hundreds of people holding candles illuminated the front of Fairfield High School to remember...
Hundreds gather to remember slain Fairfield teacher at vigil