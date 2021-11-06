Our Mild November Weekend Continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for another mild November day on Sunday as highs again look to climb well into the 60s across eastern Iowa. Look for a few more clouds overhead along with south winds on a gusty note, up to 25 MPH at times. Monday gives us a bonus warm day next week with a return to more near seasonal temperatures by Tuesday. Rain chances return through the rest of the week with snow able to mix in for some by Friday as temperatures cool quickly.

