Illinois State tops Northern Iowa in overtime, 17-10

Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) looks to pass during an NCAA college football game...
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) looks to pass during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa, the Redbirds first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game’s first score.

They were held without a first down in the second half. Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

