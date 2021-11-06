Illinois State tops Northern Iowa in overtime, 17-10

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Jackson Waring fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime to give Illinois State a 17-10 win over No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa, the Redbirds first overtime win since 2015.

The Redbirds got their only touchdown during regulation when Clayton Isbell picked off a Theo Day pass and returned it 40 yards for the game’s first score.

They were held without a first down in the second half. Illinois State managed just 164 yards offense.

