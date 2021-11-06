Show You Care
Hearings set for 2 Iowa students charged in teacher’s death

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Court hearings have been set for Nov. 12 for two Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her family was left pondering what could have prompted such a violent act against Graber. Her daughter Nohema Marie Graber said in a Facebook posting that she and her two brothers “had the wonderful fortune of growing up in a home filled with such an abundance of warmth and love.”

Court documents indicate Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16-year-old students at the high school where Graber taught, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

