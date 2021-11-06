Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Faster results with Test Iowa kits to help as holidays approach

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced its testing kits will now get your...
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced its testing kits will now get your results faster.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced recently their Test Iowa kits will now be delivered to the State Hygienic Lab the same day you drop it off at state drop-off sites, helping to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches.

IDPH partnered with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the State Hygienic Lab to launch seven test pick-up sites that will get your tests to the lab within the same day.

“We’re hoping the increased ability to get them to the lab will help people make decisions about quarantine and isolation or if there’s been an exposure we can help them make choices. Getting the results quicker is important as we look at the medical implications too,” explains Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Before, the Iowa State Hygenic Lab would ship out the test kits to your home within two days of receiving your online request. Then, you’d take the test back to the lab and results would be available within about 24 hours. That means it could take at least two to three days to even find out if you are positive for the virus.

To find the pick-up sites and drop-off sites, you can go to the state website and find the map. For same-day delivery to the lab, you’ll have to drop it off at the sites Monday through Friday.

Especially as holidays are near and you may want to spend more time with family, having quicker test results can help you to limit exposure to the virus.

“Testing is certainly still important because testing could change some behaviors for individuals who are positive... we see the surges again when people don’t know what they’re sick with and in the winter months we know there will be a lot of other illnesses as well. Knowing what you’re dealing with will help you and your healthcare provider make the decisions on how that will be managed,” shares Thoreson.

Since the kits are saliva tests, it’s important to not eat or drink anything within 30 minutes of taking the test as to not compromise the results. Officials with the health department remind you to closely read the directions, as you need to activate your test online before you drop it off.

Health officials say they recommend Test Iowa kits to those with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed to someone who is COVID positive.

If you have severe symptoms, though, you are encouraged to seek emergency care.

There are currently seven pick-up sites in the state. Officials say more sites may be added, and their testing locator will be updated regularly.

  • Black Hawk County: Peoples Community Health Clinic, 905 Franklin St., Waterloo
  • Linn County Public Health: 1020 6th St. Southeast, Cedar Rapids
  • Johnson County Public Health: 855 South Dubuque St., Iowa City
  • Polk County Public Health: 1907 Carpenter, Des Moines
  • Pottawattamie County Public Health: 600 South 4th St., Council Bluffs
  • Scott County Public Health: 600 W. 4th St., Davenport
  • Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health Department: 1014 Nebraska St., Sioux City

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Latest News

An Iowa man got married in the same hospital he received treatment for COVID-19.
After long COVID battle, Iowa man decides to wed in hospital
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate
The Iowa City Community School District was awarded a grant to help students and faculty in the...
Iowa City schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids 5-11
College Community to end mask mandate on Jan. 3 after COVID-19 vaccines approved
Johnson County Public Health said it received 9,000 doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID1-9 vaccine.
How to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination for kids ages 5-11