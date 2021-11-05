Wind comes up today, mild weekend still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A breezy Friday is on the way as a warm front moves through eastern Iowa. Plan on plenty of sunshine today with south winds gusting to 30mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50-55 range. This weekend, highs of 60-65 still look likely for Saturday with highs well into the 60s for Sunday. There’s a chance that a few locations may briefly hit 70 on Sunday afternoon as well. Mild air continues into the first part of next week with the next system looking to arrive sometime around next Wednesday. Have a good weekend!

