Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wind comes up today, mild weekend still on track

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A breezy Friday is on the way as a warm front moves through eastern Iowa. Plan on plenty of sunshine today with south winds gusting to 30mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50-55 range. This weekend, highs of 60-65 still look likely for Saturday with highs well into the 60s for Sunday. There’s a chance that a few locations may briefly hit 70 on Sunday afternoon as well. Mild air continues into the first part of next week with the next system looking to arrive sometime around next Wednesday. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Enjoy the warmup
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Today, look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa.
Clearing through our Thursday, Warming into the Weekend