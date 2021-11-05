Western Dubuque, West Delaware, Pleasant Valley & Dike-New Hartford win state titles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Here’s a look at the final scores from the championship matches of the Iowa Girls’ State Volleyball Tournament.

Class 2A:

Dike-New Hartford defeated Western Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22)

Class 3A:

West Delaware defeated West Liberty 3-1 (21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20)

Class 4A:

Western Dubuque defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-23)

Class 5A:

Pleasant Valley defeated Cedar Falls 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-13)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.