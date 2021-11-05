Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Des Moines Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that a man in a coma is fighting for his life after being hit by a car on Saturday.

It happened near Southwest Ninth Street and Porter Avenue in Des Moines. Authorities said the driver who hit Lamarr Hunt drove off, and that they have no leads at this time.

“I ended up driving down Southwest Ninth, and then I found my little brother laying in the street,” Christopher Hunt said. “That could be your grandson. That could be your child. That could be your mom. That could be anything on this earth and you did that, and you had no regard and you didn’t call the police. Two people found him before I showed up.”

If anyone has information about the hit and run, contact the Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.

