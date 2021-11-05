Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.(AP images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Des Moines Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that a man in a coma is fighting for his life after being hit by a car on Saturday.

It happened near Southwest Ninth Street and Porter Avenue in Des Moines. Authorities said the driver who hit Lamarr Hunt drove off, and that they have no leads at this time.

“I ended up driving down Southwest Ninth, and then I found my little brother laying in the street,” Christopher Hunt said. “That could be your grandson. That could be your child. That could be your mom. That could be anything on this earth and you did that, and you had no regard and you didn’t call the police. Two people found him before I showed up.”

If anyone has information about the hit and run, contact the Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors set to visit Texas and the U.S....
Governor signs bipartisan redistricting bill into law
The Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending plans to award 25 students $2000 each, through...
Iowa Student Loan Educational Lending awarding $2000 to 25 students
An updated version of that proposal includes the senior living facility but leaves nearly 40...
“Hickory Hill Estates” sees 4th revision, 39 acres dedicated to park and trail
An updated version of that proposal includes the senior living facility but leaves nearly 40...
Revised "Hickory Hill Estates" goes in front of Planning and Zoning