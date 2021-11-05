Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - 67 students in the Solon Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 just four weeks into the school year. That’s about 5% of the district’s enrollment. Since then, administration said they worked endlessly to try and lower high numbers.

“We were having continuous conversations at the end of each day,” said Superintendent Davis Eidahl. “Just trying to assess and pinpoint any trends.”

Eidahl says the major change came from altering their quarantine policies.

If one student tested positive, then all other students in that given household has to quarantine as well. It’s a rule that was implemented only after that high-count week.

“The nurses would work with the families, contact the families, help them understand it’s for the best to keep their children home during that time so that we could reduce positive cases or the potential of positive cases at school,” said Eidahl.

He says they also added more social distancing safety measures.

“Lunch hours were adjusted a bit, at the middle school larger classes such as vocal music, we broke that up a little bit more so we didn’t have so many kids at one time in close proximity of each other.”

Now, the district is going on two weeks with zero COVID cases reported.

Superintendent Eidahl credits the school nurses in large part, but also the parents and guardians in the district.

“We’re celebrating our zeros, but we’re not taking a victory lap,” he said. “We know that we still have to be very vigilant and monitor trends closely and we’ll continue to do that throughout the year.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Latest News

Mount Vernon Pharmacy held it’s first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Friday.
Mount Vernon Pharmacy holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
Solon Schools drop from 67 to 0 COVID-19 cases in four weeks
(Source: Pixabay)
Drug user who possessed firearms sentenced to a decade in federal prison
Corn drying before harvest
Man dies after farm accident in Fayette County