Police: Iowa City man fired air rifle at squirrel in case of crash victim found with gunshot wound

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 69-year-old Iowa City man turned himself in after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a crashed vehicle last month.

On Oct. 17 at about 6:30 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street in Iowa City.

In a news release, officials they say they found a 20-year-old man unconscious, and wounded by a gunshot, inside the crashed vehicle.

On Oct. 20, police said Philip Olson turned himself in after hearing about the crash.

In a news release, officials said Olson admitted to having fired a .22 caliber air rifle at a squirrel from inside his home adjacent to Highway 6, but he said he missed. The shot was fired south toward the highway.

Police said the victim in the Oct. 17 single-vehicle crash was taken to the hospital a short time later for a wound consistent with a small caliber projectile. He remains hospitalized.

The air rifle used in the incident uses air pressure to fire pellets.

Officials explained the type of rifle used:

“The air rifle used by Olson uses air pressure to discharge pellets. These non-gun powder weapons - including BB, air, and pellet guns - expel projectiles powered by air, CO2, or spring action. Such weapons are different than traditional firearms which use gunpowder to generate energy to launch a projectile. However, the air pressure generated creates enough force to injure or kill. Despite the potential for death or injury, Iowa law does not define such guns as firearms or per se dangerous weapons (a device specifically identified as a dangerous weapon in the Iowa Code).”

Olson is accused of violating City Code that prohibits discharging air rifles, toy pistols or other toy guns or slingshots within city limits.

He also faces violations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, including hunting without a license, hunting without a habitat fee, unlawful take or attempt to take of squirrels, shooting a rifle over a highway.

The family of the victim, along with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa City Police Department, say they’re working toward legislative change to define this type of weapons as dangerous.

