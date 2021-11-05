Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Iowa City man fired air rifle at squirrel in case of crash victim found with gunshot wound

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 69-year-old Iowa City man turned himself in after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a crashed vehicle last month.

On Oct. 17 at about 6:30 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street in Iowa City.

In a news release, officials they say they found a 20-year-old man unconscious, and wounded by a gunshot, inside the crashed vehicle.

On Oct. 20, police said Philip Olson turned himself in after hearing about the crash.

In a news release, officials said Olson admitted to having fired a .22 caliber air rifle at a squirrel from inside his home adjacent to Highway 6, but he said he missed. The shot was fired south toward the highway.

Police said the victim in the Oct. 17 single-vehicle crash was taken to the hospital a short time later for a wound consistent with a small caliber projectile. He remains hospitalized.

The air rifle used in the incident uses air pressure to fire pellets.

Officials explained the type of rifle used:

“The air rifle used by Olson uses air pressure to discharge pellets. These non-gun powder weapons - including BB, air, and pellet guns - expel projectiles powered by air, CO2, or spring action. Such weapons are different than traditional firearms which use gunpowder to generate energy to launch a projectile. However, the air pressure generated creates enough force to injure or kill. Despite the potential for death or injury, Iowa law does not define such guns as firearms or per se dangerous weapons (a device specifically identified as a dangerous weapon in the Iowa Code).”

Olson is accused of violating City Code  that prohibits discharging air rifles, toy pistols or other toy guns or slingshots within city limits.

He also faces violations from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, including hunting without a license, hunting without a habitat fee, unlawful take or attempt to take of squirrels, shooting a rifle over a highway.

The family of the victim, along with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa City Police Department, say they’re working toward legislative change to define this type of weapons as dangerous.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate
Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Latest News

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GoFundMe set up for family of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead
Cedar Rapids mayor Brad Hart.
Brad Hart will not ask for recount in Cedar Rapids mayoral election
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Officials said the suspect, 19-year-old Demtrick Byars, admitted to being in possession of the...
Iowa City man arrested after firearms, explosive devices found at residence