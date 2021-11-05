Mount Vernon Pharmacy holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mount Vernon Pharmacy held it’s first vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Friday. This comes just three days after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.

Mount Vernon Pharmacy Operations Director Roger Thompson ran the clinic. He said he posted about it on Thursday and appointments filled up quick.

40 kids got their first of two doses in just two hours at the pharmacy located at 113 1st Street Northeast.

Seven-year-old Skyler Simpson of Mount Vernon was the first to a shot at the clinic. She said she was nervous for it, but wanted to be done wearing masks at school. Her father Chad said the family wants to have everyone vaccinated after multiple family members in the household caught COVID last fall.

“We’ve been very fortunate that Skyler never got it or our oldest daughter never got it so I just figured if we could get the vaccine to try and keep it away then we’ll do it,” Simpson said.

Meanwhile Kelly Joseph had her 6-year-old daughter Maryn and 8-year-old daughter Amari vaccinated. Joseph said as the vaccine was approved for the age group she started looking for appointments and was happy to find one close by.

”It just feels like it’s the first step in returning to a normal life again. And I don’t have to be constantly worried about them you know getting COVID, being home for 10 days, missing school, missing work, potentially ending up really ill. It just feels good to get this done and hopefully return to normal,” Joseph explained.

Thompson said more clinics will be held at Mount Vernon Pharmacy, as well as at Reutzel Pharmacy in Cedar Rapids. Parents can find information on those clinics on the pharmacies Facebook pages.

