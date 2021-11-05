Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Motion for new trial filed for Davenport man convicted in deadly shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a Davenport man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station is trying to get a new trial.

In September, a judge found Todd Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent. He waived his right to a jury trial and had a bench trial in May.

His sentencing was set for today, but could records show he filed a motion for a new trial earlier this week.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street Northeast in October 2019.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Reginald Ward.

Ward was the boyfriend of Jenkin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles stopped at the gas station where Jenkins shot Ward.

Jenkins has claimed it was self-defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter

Latest News

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect in a Facebook post on Friday.
Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Doctor Tyler Zahrli, a psychiatrist in Des Moines, says seasonal affective disorder or seasonal...
Psychiatrist warns of dangers of seasonal depression as winter approaches
Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa will take immediate legal action to challenge the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds: Iowa will take immediate legal action against Biden's vaccine mandate
This is based on unofficial precinct results the Linn County Auditor's Office released yesterday.
O'Donnell, Andrews to face off in runoff election, provisional ballots counted