Motion for new trial filed for Davenport man convicted in deadly shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a Davenport man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids gas station is trying to get a new trial.

In September, a judge found Todd Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder and going armed with intent. He waived his right to a jury trial and had a bench trial in May.

His sentencing was set for today, but could records show he filed a motion for a new trial earlier this week.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 1st Avenue and 32nd Street Northeast in October 2019.

Police say Jenkins drove from Davenport with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Reginald Ward.

Ward was the boyfriend of Jenkin’s ex-girlfriend.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles stopped at the gas station where Jenkins shot Ward.

Jenkins has claimed it was self-defense.

