Man dies after farm accident in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 1:48 pm on November 4th, 2021, of a farm accident at 27436 Harding Rd, north of Clermont.

Fayette County deputies responded and it was found Evan Pape, 28, of Luana Iowa was pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck. Pape was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clermont Fire and Ambulance services and the state medical examiner.

