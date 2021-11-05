Iowa rolls through Truman State in exhibition play 102-32

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa was expected to win their exhibition, and they met, or exceeded, all expectations.

Iowa set the tone in the 1st quarter, taking a 32-2 lead. The Hawkeyes never looked back, led by sophomore Caitlin Clark’s 25 points and 9 assists.

The Hawkeyes shot 40-of-70 from the field and 11-of-24 from three-point range.

Iowa’s first regular season game will be on November 9th at Carver-Hawkeye arena when they welcome New Hampshire.

